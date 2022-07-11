Athletics

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul still running around for visa for World Athletics Championships

Eldhose missed his first visa interview as he was competing in an event in Kazakhstan to ensure his participation in the World Championship.

Stan Rayan
Eldhose qualified for the Oregon event after he grabbed the last berth in the World Athletics’ ‘Road to Oregon rankings’.

Eldhose qualified for the Oregon event after he grabbed the last berth in the World Athletics' 'Road to Oregon rankings'.

With just four days to go for the World Athletics Championships in the USA, triple jumper Eldhose Paul is still running around in New Delhi to complete his visa formalities.

“I had my biometrics done today and will be going to the US Embassy tomorrow (Tuesday) for my visa interview. I hope to get my passport on Wednesday and have an early morning flight on July 14,” Eldhose told Sportstar on Monday night. “I hope there is no further delay.”

When Eldhose first got the date for his visa interview, he was at Almaty (Kazakhstan) competing in the Qosanov meet in a last-minute bid to qualify for the Worlds through the rankings route.

He was successful, grabbing the last berth (triple jump is a 32-man event) in World Athletics’ ‘Road to Oregon rankings’ just before the qualification doors closed, but will now land in the US late on July 14 just before the start of the Worlds.

The men’s triple jump qualification round will be on July 21 evening with the final on July 23.

