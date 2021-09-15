Athletics Athletics World cross country championships postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 restrictions Next year's world cross country championships have been pushed back to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday. Reuters 15 September, 2021 14:46 IST (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) World cross country championships postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 restrictions. - M. Srinath Reuters 15 September, 2021 14:46 IST Next year's world cross country championships have been pushed back to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday.Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting the number of arrivals and imposing a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on those entering the country. World Athletics restructures cross country, combined and race walking events WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes World Athletics and the local organising committee for the championships said in a statement that the quarantine requirements were "not practical for a one-day event".The championships, which had been scheduled for Feb. 19 in Bathurst, New South Wales, would now take place on Feb. 18, 2023, at the same venue. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :