Dutee Chand crashes out of World Indoor Athletics Championships

Dutee Chand, the country's fastest woman, crashed out of the World Indoor Athletics Championships after finishing sixth in her 60m heat in 7.35s at the Stark Arena, Belgrade, on Friday.

Dutee, the Asian Games silver medallist and World University Games champion in the 100m, was 30th overall and failed to make the semifinal.

The 26-year-old Olympian is also the national record holder in the indoor 60m with 7.28s which came at the Indoor Asians in Doha in 2016. American Mikiah Brisco topped the heats with an impressive 7.03s.

Meanwhile, Cuban triple jumper Lazaro Martinez shocked Portugal's Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo and won the championship's first gold with a personal best and world-leading 17.64m. Pichardo won the silver with 17.46m.