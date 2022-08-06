Indian triple jumper Selva P. Thirumaran improved on his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here. The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia's Viktor Morozov.

The gold went to Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert who broke the Championship Record with his 17.27m effort.

Thirumaran's silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

The Indian women's team qualified for the 4x400m relay finals. The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18 to finish second in Heat 3 and fourth fastest overall. Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships in 2016 in Poland.

Indian athletes have picked up three medals at the tournament - earlier known as World Junior Championships - so far, including two silver and a bronze. In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India had won three medals - two silver, one bronze.