Athletics

World U-20 Athletics Championships: Selva P. Thirumaran wins silver in triple jump

Selva P. Thirumaran improves on his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championships.

PTI
Cali (Colombia) 06 August, 2022 11:22 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian athletes have picked up three medals in the tournament so far.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian athletes have picked up three medals in the tournament so far. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Indian triple jumper Selva P. Thirumaran improved on his personal best to clinch the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here. The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia's Viktor Morozov.

The gold went to Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert who broke the Championship Record with his 17.27m effort.

Thirumaran's silver-winning jump came in his second attempt.

The Indian women's team qualified for the 4x400m relay finals. The quartet of Summy, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and Rupal clocked 3:34.18 to finish second in Heat 3 and fourth fastest overall. Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a gold in the championships in 2016 in Poland.

Indian athletes have picked up three medals at the tournament - earlier known as World Junior Championships - so far, including two silver and a bronze. In the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, India had won three medals - two silver, one bronze.

