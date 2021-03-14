Home ATP Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open Nikoloz Basilashvili downs Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title. PTI Doha 14 March, 2021 10:53 IST Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Roger Federer en route to his title win. - Getty Images PTI Doha 14 March, 2021 10:53 IST Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title. The Georgian earned the first two break points at 3-2 in the second set, and he took his chance before going on to close out the match in 90 minutes.SCORE CENTREBasilashvili had only won two matches from his previous 16 going into the tournament, but he saved a match point to defeat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.“I had zero expectations, for sure, to win (the) tournament,” said Basilashvili, who has now won his last four finals.Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev’s title defence in the semifinals. “Hopefully I come back next year and try to get the title again,” the 13th-ranked Spanish player said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.