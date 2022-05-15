Thomas Cup 2022: Anurag Thakur announces ₹1 crore reward for Indian team

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced the Indian team that won its maiden Thomas Cup title beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final, will receive a cash reward of ₹1 crore.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie 21-19, 23-21 in straight sets in the second men's singles match to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) to win its 1 st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!



Earlier, in the first men's singles game, Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Shortly after, in the first men's doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.