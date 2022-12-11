Badminton

Akane Yamaguchi beats Tai Tzu Ying to win maiden BWF World Tour Finals title

World no. 1 Yamaguchi beat Tai Tzu Ying 21-18, 22-20 in 46 minutes to win her maiden BWF World Tour Finals women’s singles title.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 13:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi competes against South Korea’s An Se Young during the women’s singles Group A badminton match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on December 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Akane Yamaguchi clinched her maiden BWF World Tour Finals women’s singles title on Sunday as she beat the three-time champion, Tai Tzu Ying, in straight games at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok.

The world no. 1 Japanese shuttler Yamaguchi, who won the BWF World Championships gold for the second successive time in August, bagged the first game 21-18 and the second game 22-20 after dropping her first match point. The match lasted for 46 minutes.

With this win, Yamaguchi also equalled her head-to-head record (now stands at 10-10) with the Chinese Taipei shuttler.

This was the 25-year-old shuttler’s fourth title of the year. Apart from World Championships and World Tour Finals, she won prestigious All England Open and Japan Open titles.

The BWF World Tour Finals is an elite category tournament where only the top eight shuttlers and pairs across five disciplines are eligible to contest.

This was the first time Yamaguchi reached the summit clash of the Finals. Her previous best was a semifinal finish in the 2019 edition when P.V. Sindhu emerged as the winner.

For the world no. 3 and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying, this is her first runner-up finish at the World Tour Finals after making the final four times. She won the title in 2014, 2016 and 2020, respectively.

