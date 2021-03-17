All England Championships: Unseeded Nguyen knocks Srikanth out in first round

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost the first round of the All England Open to 20-year-old Nhat Nguyen on Wednesday.

The Irish shuttler started positively clinching the first game 21-10. Srikanth returned strongly by winning the second one at 21-15 but the youngster had the last laugh by closing the encounter at 21-12.

Parupalli Kashyap lost his first round encounter to World No. 1 Kento Momota. He defeated the Indian in straight games 21-13, 22-20.

Earlier in the day, the Indian badminton contingent was cleared to participate in the tournament after the players, who had initially tested positive for COVID-19, returned negative in retests conducted by the Badminton World Federation.

Three Indian shuttlers and a support staff had tested positive on Tuesday while a few were awaiting confirmation.