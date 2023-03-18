All-England Championships 2023, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand semifinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info

When was the last time the two pairs faced each other?

The two pairs have never played each other till date.

When and where to watch Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s women’s doubles semifinal match at the All England Championships 2023 in India?

The semifinal matches start from 3:30 PM IST onwards. The matches will be broadcasted on Sports 18 1 TV channel in India and the same would live steamed on the JioCinema app and BWF TV YouTube channel.

PREVIEW-

Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their impressive run, dishing out another superlative performance to advance to their second successive semifinals at the All England Championships on Friday.

The World number 17 Indian pair looked solid in their defence and relentless in attack, claiming 21-14, 18-21, 21-12 win over the newly-formed Chinese pair of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan in a 64-minute quarterfinals.

The only Indians in the fray, Gayatri and Treesa will face Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee next.

Gayatri and Treesa had reached the semifinals in the last edition as well when they were handed a spot in the main draw at the last moment.

But this time they entered the draw with a fair amount of experience, having claimed the Commonwealth Games bronze last year and notching up wins over higher-ranked pairs such as world No. 7 Tan Pearly and Thinnah Muralitharan at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in February.

The Indian duo had shocked seventh seeded Thais Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Ravindra Prajongjai and former world No. 1 pair from Japan Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the previous rounds.

In the quarterfinals, Gayatri, 20, and Treesa, 19, were up against Li, who has been World No 9 in the past, and Liu, a former World No 16.

-PTI