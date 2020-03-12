All England: Lakshya Sen goes down to second seed Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bowed out of the 2020 All England Championships after suffering a 17-21, 18-21 defeat at the hands of Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in Birmingham on Thursday.

World No. 29 Sen battled hard against second seed Axelsen before going down by slender margins in their second round clash that lasted 45 minutes.

World No. 7 Axelsen will face Shi Yuqi of China in the quarterfinals.

Later today, P.V. Sindhu will take on Sung Ji Hyun in women's singles match. That will be followed by the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy facing off against the Japanese duo of Mitaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.