Badminton

Anwesha enters Australian Open second round; Sameer, Simran-Ritika withdraw

The 14-year-old from Delhi, who won four junior international titles out of the six finals that she reached this year, beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9, 21-11 in 21 minutes.

Team Sportstar
Sydney 16 November, 2022 14:15 IST
Sameer Verma pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Sameer Verma pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Anwesha Gowda made a winning start to her women’s singles campaign to be the lone Indian survivor at the Australian Open Super 300 tournament on Wednesday.

She will face Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the second round. Gowda had accounted for another Indian Tanya Hemanth, beating her 21-15 21-16 in just over half an hour.

Gowda had won the Iberdrola Spanish Junior Internationals, Faroe Games Junior International, Fz Forza Stockholm Junior and Amot Israel Junior this year, besides reaching the finals at Junior International events in Bulgaria and Denmark.

Top Indian Sameer Verma, who had failed to complete his opening match against Jonatan Christie at Hylo Open earlier this month due to an injury, has pulled out of the tournament. Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker have also pulled out of the event.

The women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda went down 16-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun to bow out of the competition.

