Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy make quarterfinals exit

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off-colour in the next two games, in which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

PTI
DUBAI 28 April, 2023 20:07 IST
DUBAI 28 April, 2023 20:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu lost to second seed An Se Young of Korea in the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Championship 2023.

FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu lost to second seed An Se Young of Korea in the quarterfinal of the Badminton Asia Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off-colour in the next two games, in which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Also Read
Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag pair reach quarterfinals, Srikanth exits

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off-colour in the next two games, which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

The other Indian hope, eighth seed H.S. Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy retired against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan due to an injury.

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy retired against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan due to an injury. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 margins.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us