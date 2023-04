Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy make quarterfinals exit

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off-colour in the next two games, which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

The other Indian hope, eighth seed H.S. Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy retired against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan due to an injury. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 margins.