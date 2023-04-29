Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag goes past Olympic Champions Chin-Lin & Yang to reach final

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai on Saturday after defeating reigning Olympic Champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei in the men’s doubles.

Satwik-Chirag brushed aside the Taipei duo 21-18 in the first set and was trailing 14-13 in the second set when Chi-Lin injured himself while returning the shot.

The duo of Chi-Lin and Yang retired which resulted in Satwik-Chirag becoming the first Indians to reach the finals after 1965.

More to follow