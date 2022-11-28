Badminton

Asia Junior Championships 2022: Unnati Hooda to spearhead India’s challenge

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda will lead the 36-member Indian contingent that left for Thailand to compete in the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022, scheduled from November 29 to December 4.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 18:17 IST
Indian contingent pose before they leave for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022.

Indian contingent pose before they leave for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda will lead the 36-member Indian contingent that left for Nonthaburi, Thailand to compete in the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022, scheduled from November 29 to December 4.

The Odisha Open champion Unnati will lead the charge in the U-17 women’s singles alongside Jiya Rawat and Anmol Kharb whereas Tanvi Sharma, who topped the trials, will compete in the women’s U-15 singles along with Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma and Sampriti Pal.

Also Read
Prannoy nominated for BWF’s Most Improved Player of the Year award

India’s Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah had clinched gold and silver medal respectively in the U-15 women’s singles in the last edition of the championships, held in 2019. The prestigious continental event will be conducted after a two-year break, forced due to the pandemic.

The players have been selected through the selection trials which took place in Hyderabad last month. 

Mohammad Ali Mir, Gnana Dattu, Abhinav Garg and Anish Thoppani will be the players to watch out for in the U-15 men’s singles. Dhruv Negi, on the other hand, will shoulder the responsibility in the U-17 men’s singles along with Ansh Negi, Prajwal Sonawane and Neer Nehwal.

In the doubles section, pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, and Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana will be India’s best bet in the men’s U-17 category while Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar will compete in the men’s U-15 along with the pair of Bjorn Jaison and Aatish Sreenivas PV.

Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty will play in the U-17 women’s doubles category along with the pair of Navya Kanderi and Rakshita Sree S. Aanya Bisht and Siddhi Rawat, and Tanvi Andluri and Durga Kandrapu are part of the women’s U-15 doubles team.

