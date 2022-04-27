Asian Championships: Fifth seed Lakshya suffers shock loss against Li Shi Feng

Li Shi Feng of China made an impressive comeback and beat India's Lakshya sen 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 to knock him out of the tournament at the Asian Campionships in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

It was Lakshya's match to lose as he held a 17-10 lead in the deciding game but Li prevailed to beat the fifth seed to complete his comeback in a gruelling tie that lasted 56 minutes.

Day 2 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update



Men's Singles

Li Shi Feng vs Lakshya Sen: 12-21 21-10 21-19#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/VrIRuPQkam — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 27, 2022

Earlier, Top seed Akane Yamaguchi beat India's Akarshi Kashyap comfortably in straight sets (21-15, 21-9).

It's been an agonising day so far for the Indians as India's Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam duo were outmatched 21-19 21-12 by Malaysia's Teoh Mei Xing and Anna Ching Yik Cheong.

Sai Praneeth also made a first round exit as he was ousted 21-17, 21-13 by fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 34 minute match.

Later today, Saina Nehwal battles Korea's Sim Yujin and fourth seed P V Sindhu faces Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po in the women's singles games.

Kidambi Srikanth will face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles category.

