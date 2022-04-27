Badminton Badminton Asian Championships: Fifth seed Lakshya suffers shock loss against Li Shi Feng Li Shi Feng of China made an impressive comeback to beat India's Lakshya sen 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 in a gruelling tie that lasted 56 minutes. Team Sportstar 27 April, 2022 09:54 IST FILE PHOTO: It was Lakshya's match to lose as he held a 17-10 lead in the deciding game but Li prevailed to beat the fifth seed to complete his comeback. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar 27 April, 2022 09:54 IST Li Shi Feng of China made an impressive comeback and beat India's Lakshya sen 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 to knock him out of the tournament at the Asian Campionships in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday. It was Lakshya's match to lose as he held a 17-10 lead in the deciding game but Li prevailed to beat the fifth seed to complete his comeback in a gruelling tie that lasted 56 minutes. Day 2 Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Results Update Men's SinglesLi Shi Feng vs Lakshya Sen: 12-21 21-10 21-19#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/VrIRuPQkam— Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 27, 2022 Earlier, Top seed Akane Yamaguchi beat India's Akarshi Kashyap comfortably in straight sets (21-15, 21-9).READ | Asian Championships: Satwik-Chirag duo reaches pre-quarters READ | Prannoy withdraws from Asian Championships It's been an agonising day so far for the Indians as India's Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam duo were outmatched 21-19 21-12 by Malaysia's Teoh Mei Xing and Anna Ching Yik Cheong. Sai Praneeth also made a first round exit as he was ousted 21-17, 21-13 by fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 34 minute match. Later today, Saina Nehwal battles Korea's Sim Yujin and fourth seed P V Sindhu faces Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po in the women's singles games. Kidambi Srikanth will face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles category. MORE TO FOLLOW... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :