Sindhu confirms medal at Asian Championships

India's P V Sindhu confirmed her second medal at the Asian Championships after beating He Bing Jiao of China 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 in the quarterfinals in Manila, Philippines on Friday.

Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao, reaches Asian Championships semifinal, HIGHLIGHTS

In their first meeting since the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal playoff, it took the Indian an hour and 16 minutes to beat the Chinese shuttler.

Sindhu had won a bronze at the 2014 edition in Gimcheon.

In the semifinals, Sindhu will face either defending champion Japan's Akane Yamaguchi or Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

More to follow...