Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for umpiring error

Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairperson Chih Shen Chen conveyed to the double Olympics medallist and champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu that after their investigation, it was found to be a human error on part of the umpire during the last Badminton Asia Championships semifinal.

It may be mentioned here that the incident happened when Sindhu was leading 21-13, 14-11 in the match.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad lost 21-13 19-21 16-21 to finish off with a bronze medal, her second in the continental individual championship.

“The umpire told me you’re taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn’t ready at that point,” said Sindhu after the match then.

“But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost. I mean that is my feeling because at that moment it was 14-11 and could have become 15-11 but instead it became 14-12 and she took continuous points. And I think it was very unfair. Maybe I would have won the match and played in the final.”

The letter to Sindhu said that it was an error on the part of the umpire in implementation of Laws of Badminton.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, there is no rectification. However, we have taken necessary steps to avoid recurrence of this human error," it is informed.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you. We feel it is part of sport and that it is accepted in that spirit," the official concluded.