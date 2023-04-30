Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships 2023, Satwik-Chirag in men’s doubles final: Preview, live streaming info, when and where to watch

The Indian duo will take on Malaysia’s world no. 8 combo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash. The two pairings have met six times previously, with both sides having three wins apiece.  

Dubai 30 April, 2023 13:08 IST
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have already assured themselves a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai by becoming India’s first medallists in men’s doubles in 52 years after Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh, who won bronze in 1971.

India’s star men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are on the verge of creating history as they stand a solid chance to be crowned Asian champions at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Sunday.

Satwik-Chirag will take on Malaysia’s world no. 8 combo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash. The two pairings have met six times previously, with both sides having three wins apiece, with the most recent duel coming at the Swiss Open semifinal, where the Indians prevailed in a three-setter.

Satwik-Chirag has been in great form and won all their matches at the Badminton Asia Championship in straight games, except the semifinals against Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, who retired hurt midway second game after injuring the leg while going for an expensive lunge.

The world no 6 Indians led the proceeding, taking the first game at 21-18. They trailed 1-5 in the second game before coming up level and were in the midst of fast and furious exchanges. In a fast-paced game, the Chinese Taipei shuttlers had to retire from the match when Chin-Lin injured his leg.

The Indian combo, who claimed their first BWF World Tour title of the season at the Swiss Open in March, has had a seamless campaign in Dubai so far, with them winning the campaign opener 21-14, 21-17 against Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong. They followed it with yet another straight-game rout of Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung 21-13, 21-11 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, up against their idols - Indonesians Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan - Satwik-Chirag took merely thirty minutes to get past the world no. 3 Indonesian duo at 21-11, 21-12.

The Indians will start favourites today, given their splendid record in the tournament final - Satwik-Chirag did not lose a final when they made one in recent times. Their only defeat in a final came at the Commonwealth Games last year when India lost the mixed team gold medal match to Malaysia.

Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, however, will be no pushover since they defeated former world no. 1 Bagas Maulana- Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Japanese Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi in their last two outings en route to the final.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023 men’s doubles final streaming info:
When will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?
The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played on April 30, Sunday.
Where will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?
The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played at Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in, Dubai, UAE.
At what time will the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?
The men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played after 5:30 PM IST.
How to watch the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 on television?
The live broadcasting of the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten HD.
Where to watch the live streaming of the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023?
The live streaming of the men’s doubles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available on SonyLIV.

