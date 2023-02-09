Badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Championships 2023: Dhruv replaces injured Satwik in Indian squad

Satwik, who partners Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles, sustained a hip injury and has been ruled out for the event, forcing the the Badminton Association of India to name Kapila as his replacement.

PTI
New Delhi 09 February, 2023 11:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila (right) competes during their men’s doubles match against Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila (right) competes during their men’s doubles match against Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Men’s doubles specialist Dhruv Kapila was on Wednesday named as a replacement for injured Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy in the Indian squad for the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, slated to be held in Dubai from February 14-19.

India will begin their campaign against Commonwealth Games champions Malaysia in Group B on February 16. The group also features hosts UAE and Kazakhstan.

Thomas Cup heroes Lakshya Sen and H.S. Prannoy will spearhead the Indian challenge in men’s singles, while two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will lead the country in women’s singles.

In the women’s doubles, India have 2022 CWG bronze medallist duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, while Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro will be the only entry in mixed doubles.

Seventeen teams, including reigning champions China are divided into four groups with top-two making it to the quarterfinals.

