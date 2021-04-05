All-India ranking badminton tournaments postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has postponed the All-India ranking tournaments amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The BAI had scheduled the senior All-India ranking tournament in Bengaluru between April 18 and 25, followed by a few junior and sub-junior ranking tournaments in May. But now, with close to 2000 entries coming from across India and rising cases in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the BAI is compelled to take a decision to postpone the domestic tournaments, keeping the safety and security of players in mind.

In a letter to the affiliated state units, the BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar has stated: "In view of the present pandemic situation, considering the health and safety of the players, the technical officials and administrative officials, the president has advised to postpone the All-India ranking tournaments till further order."