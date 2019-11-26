PBL 5 Auction: Full team list, released and sold players

World champion P V Sindhu was on Tuesday retained by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 77 lakh in the auction for the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League here.

World number 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei was also bought for joint highest amount of Rs 77 lakh by defending champions Bengaluru Raptors after a bidding war with the Pune 7 Aces.

Another top Indian player B Sai Praneeth was also retained by Benagluru Raptors for Rs 32 lakh.



Among other Indians who were retained by their respective franchises are men’s doubles players B Sumeeth Reddy (Rs 11 lakhs by Chennai Superstarz) and Chirag Shetty (Rs 15.50 lakhs by Pune 7 Aces).

World number 9 American women’s singles player Beiwan Zhang too has been retained by Awadhe Warriors for Rs 39 lakhs.

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri Gopichand was picked up by Chennai Superstarz, while young Assamese shuttler Ashmita Chaliha was bought by her home team North Eastern Warriors for Rs 3 lakhs.

The PBL season 5 lost some sheen after London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the event to focus on their international careers.

While Saina, who played for North Eastern Warriors in the last PBL, pulled out of the 2020 event to prepare herself for the next international season, Srikanth wanted to focus on international events ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

154 players, including Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, were also part of the auction.

The next edition of PBL will see a total of 74 Indian shuttlers in action from January 20 to February 9.

Seven teams -- Awadhe Warriors (Lucknow), Bengaluru Raptors (Bengaluru), Mumbai Rockets (Mumbai), Hyderabad Hunters (Hyderabad), Chennai Superstarz (Chennai), North Eastern Warriors (North East) and Pune 7 Aces (Pune) -- will compete in the 21-day event to be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Each franchise had a purse of Rs 2 crore but they cannot spend more than Rs 77 lakh for a player. The teams will comprise a maximum of six foreign players and a minimum of three female shuttlers in a squad of not more than 11.

The format of the upcoming edition of the league remains the same with each tie consisting of five matches -- two men singles, one women singles, one men doubles and one mixed doubles.



MUMBAI ROCKETS 1. Pia Zebadiah- sold to 17L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 17L) 2. Kim Sa Rang- sold for 40L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 40L) 3. Parupalli Kashyap- sold for 43L Mumbai Rockets (Base Price-25L) 4.Lee Dong Keun- sold for 30L to Mumbai Rockets(Base Price- 15L) 5. Pranav Jerry Chopra- sold for 6L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 10L) 6. Jessica Pugh- sold for 13L Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 6.75L) 7. Shreyansh Jaiswal- sold for 1L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 1L) 8. Shlok Ramachandran- sold for 1L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 1L) 9. Shriyanshi Pardeshi-- sold for 1.5L to Mumbai Rockets (Base Price- 1.5L) 10. RETAINED PLAYER: Kim Ji Yung- sold for 45L to Mumbai Rockets CHENNAI SUPERSTARZ 1.Kirsty Gilmour- sold for 10L to Chennai Superstarz(Base Price- 10L)ir 2. Manu Attri- sold for 10L to Chennai Superstarz (Base Price- 10L) 3. Gabrielle Adcock- sold for 20L to Chennai Superstarz(base price- 20L) 4. Sanjana Santosh- sold for 2L to Chennai Superstarz (base price) 5. Gayatri Gopichand- sold to 2L to Chennai Chennai Superstarz (Base Price- 1L) 6. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - sold for 62L to Chennai Superstarz 7. Tommy Sugiarto- sold for 41L to Chennai Superstarz(Base Price- 30L) 8. Sankar Muthusamy- sold for 1L to Chennai Superstarz (Base Price-1L) 9. Lakshya Sen- sold for 36L to Chennai Superstarz (Base Price- 10L) 10.K. Sathish Kumar- sold for 1L to Chennai Superstarz(Base Price- 1L) 11.RETAINED PLAYER: B. Sumeeth Reddy- sold for 11L to Chennai Super Starz NORTH EASTERN WARRIORS 1.Michelle Li- sold for 20L to North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 20L) 2.Lee Yong Dae- sold for 44L to North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 30L) 3.Kim Ha Na- sold for 27L to North Eastern Warriors (base price- 20L) 4. Ashmita Chaliha- sold to 3L to North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 3L) 5. Rutuparna Panda- sold for 1L to North East Warriors (Base Price-1L) 6. Lee Cheuk Yiu- sold for 50L to North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 20L) 7. Kaushal Dharmamer- sold for 1L to North Eastern Warriors(Base Price- 1L) 8. Bodin Isara- sold for 18L North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 18L) 9. Krishna Garaga- sold for 1L North Eastern Warriors (Base Price- 1L) 10. RETAINED PLAYER: Tanongsak- sold for 25L to North East AWADHE WARRIORS 1. Ko Sung Hun- sold for 55L to Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 40L) 2. Shin Baek Cheol- sold for 45L to Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 40L) 3. Christinna Pedersen- sold for 15L to Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 11L) 4. Subankar Dey- sold for Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 7L) 5. Ajay Jayaram- sold for 5L to Awadhe Warriors(Base Price- 5L) 6. Ivan Sozonov – 13 L 7. Tanvi Lad- sold for 1L Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 1L) 8. Wong Win Ki Vincent- sold for 20L to Awadhe Warriors (Base Price- 20L) 9. RETAINED PLAYER: Beiwen Zhang- sold for 29L to Awadhe Warriors PUNE ACES 1.Thi Trang Vu- sold for 6L to Pune (Base Price- 6L) 2.Hendra Setiawan- sold for 40L to Pune 7 Aces (Base Price-40L) 3. Tse Ting Suet- sold to 30L to Pune 7 Aces. (Base Price- 28L) 4. Chris Adcock- sold for 32L to Pune 7 Aces(Base Price- 30L) 5. Kuhoo Garg- sold for 1L to Pune 7 Aces (Base Price- 1L) 6. Mithun Manjunath- sold for 1L to Pune 7 Aces(Base Price-1L) 7. Kazumasa Sakai- sold for 5L to Pune 7 Aces(Base Price- 5L) 8. Rituparna Das- sold for 8L to Pune 7 Aces(Base Price- 2.5L) 9. Loh Kean Yew – 36L 10. M.R. Arjun- sold for 2L to Pune 7 Aces (Base Price- 2L) 11. RETAINED PLAYER: Chirag Shetty- sold for 15.5L to Pune 7 Aces HYDERABAD HUNTERS 1. Vladimir Ivanov- sold for 14L to Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 10L) 2. Sourabh Verma- sold for 41L Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 10L) 3. Daren Liew- sold for 33L to Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 5L) 4. Kiran George- sold to Hyderabad Hunters 1L(Base Price- 1L) 5. Ruthvika Shivani Gade- sold to Hyderabad Hunters for 1L (Base Price- 1L) 6. Siki Reddy – sold to Hyderabad Hunters for 20L 7. Sean Vendy- sold for 5.75L to Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 5.75L) 8. Ben Lane- sold for 6.75L to Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 6.75L) 9.N. Sikki Reddy- sold for 20L to Hyderabad Hunters (Base Price- 20L) 10. RETAINED PLAYER: P.V. Sindhu- sold for 77L to Hyderabad Hunters BENGALURU RAPTORS 1. Eom Hye Won- 25L (Base Price- 25L) 2. Tai Tzu Ying - 77L. 3. Brice Leverdez- 21L (Base Price- 15L) 4.Tak Ching Chang -12L (Base Price- 1L) 5. Arun George- 1L (Base Price- 1L) 6. Chan Peng Soon- 30L (Base Price- 18L) 7. Ansal Yadav- 1L (Base Price- 1L) 8. Medha Shashidharan- 1L (Base Price- 1L) 9. RETAINED PLAYER: B. Sai Praneeth- 32L



Total number of Teams: 7

Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai)

Total number of players: 154

Total number of Indians: 74

Total number of foreigners: 80

Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore

Player cap: INR 77 lakhs

Minimum Players per Team: 9

Maximum Players per Team: 11

Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6

Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3

Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores



