Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19

The Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10. (Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 05 April, 2021 16:44 IST Two Super 100 badminton tournaments - the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters - have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday."The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," a BWF statement read."The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.READ|Pramod Bhagat wins gold in singles and doubles in Dubai Para Badminton tournamentThe Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10.The Canada Open, supposed to held in June, has also been cancelled.Another Super 100 event, the Hyderabad Open, is scheduled from August 24-29 but with the fluid COVID-19 situation in India, it remains to be seen if it will take place or not.