Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19

Two Super 100 badminton tournaments - the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters - have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," a BWF statement read.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.

The Russian Open was scheduled in Vladivostok from July 20-25 and Indonesia Masters from October 5-10.

The Canada Open, supposed to held in June, has also been cancelled.

Another Super 100 event, the Hyderabad Open, is scheduled from August 24-29 but with the fluid COVID-19 situation in India, it remains to be seen if it will take place or not.