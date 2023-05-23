Badminton

Bahrain Para-Badminton Intl: Bhagat, Kadam bag gold; Murugesan clinches silver

Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold and a bronze while Sukant Kadam also bagged a gold in the Bahrain Para badminton international on Tuesday.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
23 May, 2023 21:51 IST
23 May, 2023 21:51 IST
Pramod Bhagat (L) and Sukant Kadam (R) with the coach.

Pramod Bhagat (L) and Sukant Kadam (R) with the coach. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold and a bronze while Sukant Kadam also bagged a gold in the Bahrain Para badminton international on Tuesday.

Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold and a bronze while Sukant Kadam also bagged a gold in the Bahrain Para badminton international on Tuesday.

Pramod defeated countrymate Kumar Nitesh in the SL3 singles final 21-16, 21-17 in a match that lasted 30 minutes. Later, Pramod combined well with Sukant to down Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 24-22, 21-9 in the men’s doubles final. Pramod Bhagat and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in their mixed doubles match.

“I am happy with my performance in the tournament. I was playing well and was implementing everything I had trained and planned. In the doubles, Nitesh and Tarun pushed us and I am happy with the way we responded and finished the match,” Pramod said later.

Also Read
Malaysia Masters: Malvika, Ashmita enter main draw

“I am happy with my doubles performance in this tournament, though I cannot say the same about the singles games. I know things where I need to improve and will start work on the same, “ Sukant said.

In other results, India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a silver in women’s singles SU5, Krishna Nagar also a silver in men’s singles SH6.

In the Mixed Doubles SU5, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar secured silver and in women’s doubles SL3- SU5 Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver.

In the men’s singles SL4 final, while in the DSH6 category, Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre settled for silver.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us