BAI announces cash awards to CWG, World Championships winners

Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced cash incentives to Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, P.V. Sindhu, R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for their stupendous performance in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lakshya Sen and P.V. Sindhu will be awarded Rs. 20 Lakh while the men’s doubles combination of R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty have been awarded Rs. 25 Lakh for winning the gold medal.

It may be mentioned that the Indian shuttlers came with the best showing in the CWG winning three gold, one silver and two while the Indian men’s shuttlers have three medals to show from the two editions of the world championships.

"Our badminton players have been consistently winning laurels for the country and this cash award is a small effort to acknowledge their amazing achievements over the last two years,” said BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma in a statement.

The 10-member mixed team, which won the silver medal in Birmingham will get a total of Rs. 30 lakhs, or Rs. 3 lakh each, for their efforts, while the eight members of the support staff get Rs. 1.5 lakh each.

Apart from the gold medallists, the young women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will take home Rs 7.5 lakh for their maiden bronze medal-winning effort.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will also get Rs. 5 lakh for his men’s singles bronze in Birmingham along with Rs. 10 lakh for his silver medal-winning effort at the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

Lakshya Sen would add Rs 5 lakh to his kitty for bagging the men’s singles bronze in 2021 while Shetty and Satwik will get another Rs 7.5 lakh for becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a world championships bronze in Tokyo last month.