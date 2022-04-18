BAI National selection trials: Kiran George closer to qualifying spot; Aakarshi, Ashmita in the hunt

Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat remained on course to decide the men’s singles winner in the BAI National selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Monday.



In the four-man group where Sameer Verma pulled out without playing a match, Kiran defeated Ravi 21-9, 21-15. Priyanshu Rajawat, the other player, will now have to beat Ravi to challenge Kiran for the top spot.



In the women’s section, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha won as expected in the four-player pool. Aakarshi defeaeted Aditi Bhatt 21-15, 21-13 and Ashmita posted a 21-13, 21-16 victory over Unnati Hooda.



BAI National selection trials: Kiran George stuns Sai Praneeth



In the second stage of mixed doubles, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Gayathri Gopichand gave a walkover to focus on their matches in men’s doubles and women’s doubles, respectively.



After winning the first match, Kapila and Gayathri trailed 4-11 against Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra before giving up. When all the matches were decided in the group, the pair of K. Sai Pratheek-Sikki Reddy advanced to the final stage.



Other three combinations in the group of top-four are, Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ishan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto and Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang.



In men’s doubles, the pairs of M. R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Ishan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy and Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvarshan Goud made it to the final league phase.



In women’s doubles, Gayathri and Treesa Jolly were very lucky to beat Mehreen Riza and Shailja Shukla 16-21, 21-18, 26-24 and top their group for a place in the top-four. Other three qualifiers are, Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker and Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra.