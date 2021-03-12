BWF cancels US Open, Canada Open due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced that this year's US Open and Canada Open will not take place due to the COVID-19 "restrictions and complications" across the globe.

The US Open, a Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF World Tour, was slated to be played from July 6 to 11, while the Super 100 tournament in Canada Open was scheduled for June 29 to July 4.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," BWF said in a statement.

"The respective decisions of USA Badminton and Badminton Canada were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.

The cancellations follow the news that Badminton Asia has postponed its flagship event - the Asia Championships, which were to serve as an Olympic qualifying event.

"The continental championship was to count towards the Race to Tokyo Rankings, but as it is not possible to reschedule the tournament within the Olympic Qualification period, the points will no longer be included," the BWF said.

The BWF added that no replacement tournament will be added.

"As per the Revised Olympic Qualification System for Tokyo 2020, no replacement tournament will be added," it added.