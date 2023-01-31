Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen climbed up one spot to 11th while H S Prannoy stayed at ninth in the latest men’s singles rankings released by BWF on Tuesday.

Last week, Lakshya reached the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters where he lost 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 to eventual champion Jonatan Christie. Prannoy bowed out of the event with an opening-round defeat against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama.

Kidambi Srikanth, who won the silver medal at the 2021 world championships, also exited in the first-round in Jakarta and slipped two spots to 16th in the rankings.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, who hasn’t played since India Open, moved one spot down to ninth. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who reached the second round in Jakarta, climbed two spots to 26th.

In men’s doubles, world championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stayed at sixth. The duo was forced to withdraw from the second-round match at India Open after an injury to Satwik and has been out of action since then.

India’s top-ranked women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, slipped two places to 19th.

In mixed doubles, the Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar pair moved up one place to 26th despite exiting Indonesia Masters in the opening round.