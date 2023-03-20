BWF Swiss Open Super 300: Preview, schedule, draws, live streaming info

P V Sindhu will defend her women’s singles title at the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 event which will be played in Basel from March 21 to 26.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu is yet to make it to the second round at individual events this season. The fourth-seeded Indian will begin her campaign against local wildcard Jenjira Stadelmann. Sindhu could face compatriot Saina Nehwal in the second round if the latter manages to get past Thai shuttler Lalinrat Chaiwan in her tournament opener. Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod will hope to occupy two of the four spots left for qualifiers.

In men’s singles, last year’s finalist H S Prannoy, seeded fifth, will face All England Open runner-up Shi Yu Qi in his opening-round fixture. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen, seeded eighth, takes on Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, China while former World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China’s Weng Hong Yang in their first-round matches. Wins for Lakshya and Srikanth will set up an all-Indian second-round clash. Sameer Verma, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, M L Maisnam and Priyanshu Rajawat will begin their campaigns from the qualifying round.

In men’s doubles, World championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been seeded second. M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Goud Panjala are the other two Indian pairs in the main draw.

In women’s doubles, All England Open semifinalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been handed a tough draw and face second-seeded Indonesia duo of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the opening round. Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam is the other Indian pair in the main draw. N. Sikki Reddy-Arathi Sara Sunil and Haritha Manazhiyil H-Ashna Roy will fight for two of the four qualifying spots.

In mixed doubles, both Indian pairs of Rohan Kapoor-N. Sikki Reddy and B. Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa will have to go through qualifying.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the BWF Swiss Open 2023?

The live streaming of the BWF German Open 2023 will be available on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the BWF.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF Swiss Open 2023 in India?

No Indian television channel has confirmed the broadcasting info of the BWF Swiss Open 2023.

When will the BWF Swiss Open 2023 begin?

The BWF Swiss Open 2023 begins on March 21.

When will the BWF Swiss Open 2023 final be played?

The final of the BWF Swiss Open 2023 will be played on March 26.