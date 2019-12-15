More Sports Badminton Badminton BWF World Tour Finals: Momota caps stellar 2019 with 11th title Kento Momota beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the final to lift the BWF World Tour Finals men's singles title on Sunday. AFP 15 December, 2019 13:48 IST Kento Momota has lost the second game but beat Ginting 21-14 in the final game to clinch the title. - AFP AFP 15 December, 2019 13:48 IST World number one Kento Momota fought back from a game down to win his 11th badminton title of the year Sunday with victory at the BWF World Tour Finals.The Japanese had lifted 10 titles in a remarkable 2019 while opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting had won none prior to their final in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.The eighth-ranked Indonesian pushed the hot favourite all the way before Momota prevailed 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in 87 high-quality minutes at the season-ending showpiece.The 23-year-old Ginting has now tasted defeat in all five of his finals this year.Momota was 12-5 down in the deciding third game and facing a shock defeat. But the 25-year-old, the reigning two-time world champion, surged back.Ginting was trailing 17-14 when he called the doctor on court for treatment on his right foot. The fading Indonesian continued, but Momota rammed home his advantage to seal a stellar season in style. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.