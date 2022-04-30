Carolina Marin wins European Championship on return from ACL injury

Carolina Marin won the European Championship beating Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-10, 21-12 in Madrid on Saturday.

The 2016 Olympic Champion was unable to defend her title at the 2020 Tokyo Games because of injury, which involved a torn ACL (Anterior cruciate ligament) both menisci in her left knee.

On her return after 11 months, the Spaniard dominated both the sets to finish the game with a convincing win, securing her six European title.

Marin had been brilliant throughout the tournament, winning all but one match in straight sets, against Katerina Tomalova from Czech Republic, Maria Ulitina from Ukraine and Neslihan Yigit from Turkey.

Only in the quarterfinal against Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (Denmark), the match went to the last set. With the win, Marin extends her illustrous trophy cabinet that includes three World Championships and the 2016 Olympic Gold medal.