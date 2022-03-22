Chinese team pulls out of Swiss Open due to COVID-19 cases and injuries

The Chinese badminton team has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament which began on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to its players, the game’s governing body BWF said.

The Badminton World Federation also said that many players have withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

"Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw," BWF said in a statement.

"Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team.

"Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022."

China had also withdrawn from the Asia Badminton Team Championships in Malaysia in February due to COVID-19 cases.

Most of the top Indian players, including P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K. Srikanth, are playing in the tournament.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament to recover after back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.