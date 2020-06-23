PV Sindhu: Important to stay positive during testing times

World champion, P.V. Sindhu, feels that in these testing times it is important to stay positive by keeping themselves busy.



“Yes, we all wanted to play in 2020 Olympics which was just two months away when the Covid-19 crisis hit hard globally. But, again, it is a question of one year and hopefully we will all be ready for the Games if everything goes fine,” 24-year-old Sindhu said during a live interaction on Instagram as a part of the Olympic Day Workout on Tuesday featuring 21 top athletes across the world.



“It is very important to plan smartly the tournament schedule once the action begins in the circuit. I know every individual has a different mindset. But the key will be to stay positive,” she said.

“The next big event scheduled for us (shuttlers) is Chinese Taipei in September this year if everything is fine. Yes definitely, waiting for that to happen,” Sindhu said.



“These are hard times. But again give you a chance to learn new things. I picked up cooking which I never tried before for want of time because of the kind of travelling I had to in the circuit,” Sindhu said.



“Yes, life comes first so emphasis right now is on safety and that is the reason I have been training at home in whatever it is possible to stay in touch with the game,” she added. “Fitness is obviously the priority during this phase and I am glad that I am in the right frame off mind."

Sindhu stated that during the lockdown the most important thing she did was to keep her mind busy rather than waiting and pondering at what was happening around.



“For this will help you to be ready whenever action begins,” she added.



The Rio Olympics silver medallist also mentioned that she is ready and keeps believing in herself as she chases many more medals in the World championship.



“I have five medals in the Worlds - two bronze, two silver and a gold - but definitely eager to win some more. Working really hard and will give off my best whenever I have to face any challenge,” she said with a big smile.

Sindhu also gave a glimpse of her amazing fitness levels she has maintained during the on-going lockdown by accepting the challenging exercises including lunge knee-ups, squat jumps, speed skaters, shadow boxing, bicycle kicks and dive bombers sporting her trademark smile.



“I do yoga, meditation apart from the regular exercises to keep my body fit as they help us stay focussed. This I feel is important when we enter the court for we can counter the demands with lot more ease,” Sindhu felt gently reminding that her nephew is her stress-buster.