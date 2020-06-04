More Sports Badminton Badminton COVID-19: BWF cancels inaugural $90,000 Hyderabad Open The BWF announced its decision to cancel the event, a Super 100 event on the lower-tier BWF Tour scheduled from August 11 to 16, after getting the nod from Badminton Association of India Rakesh Rao New Delhi 04 June, 2020 19:00 IST Two other events, an already-suspended Australian Open (June 2-7) and Korea Open (November 24-29) have also been cancelled. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao New Delhi 04 June, 2020 19:00 IST As widely expected, the inaugural $90,000 Hyderabad Open, announced as part of the Badminton World Federation calendar for 2020, stands cancelled.On Thursday, the BWF announced its decision to cancel the event, a Super 100 event on the lower-tier BWF Tour scheduled from August 11 to 16, after getting the nod from Badminton Association of India (BAI). The prevailing situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the authorities to cancel the event.READ| Ajay Jayaram, Tanvi Lad return to court in Bengaluru Two other events, an already-suspended Australian Open (June 2-7) and Korea Open (November 24-29) have also been cancelled.“BWF and Badminton Association of India have agreed to cancel the Hyderabad Open 2020 (11-16 August) - a Super 100 on the BWF Tour,” the BWF said in a statement.“These changes announced today are necessary but do not directly impact the new BWF Tournament Calendar 2020, which was created to allow for changes as part of our framework for badminton’s potential return,” he said.READ| Prannoy lashes out at BAI after Arjuna award snub Biding timeChief national coach Pullela Gopichand admitted that it would have been difficult to commit to a tournament in August as Hyderabad is still under lockdown.“At the moment the lockdown is still on in Hyderabad and the Telangana government has still not decided when the sports infrastructure will open even though the central government has cleared it. We are just waiting for the information,” said Gopichand.BWF Tournament Calendar 2020 (Grade 1 & Grade 2):Lingshui China Masters: Aug 25-30YONEX Taipei Open: Sep 1-6Korea Open: Sep 8-13VICTOR China Open: Sep 15-20DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open: Sep 22-27TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals: Oct 3-11YONEX Dutch Open: Oct 6-11DANISA Denmark Open: Oct 13-18YONEX French Open: Oct 20-25BARFOOT & THOMPSON New Zealand Open: Oct 20-25Macau Open: Oct 27-Nov 1SaarLorLux Open: Oct 27-Nov 1 2020Fuzhou China Open: Nov 3-8YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open: Nov 10-15BLIBLI Indonesia Open: Nov 17-22Syed Modi India International: Nov 17-22CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open: Nov 24-29TOYOTA Thailand Open: Dec 1-6YONEX-SUNRISE India Open: Dec 8-13HSBC BWF World Tour Finals: Dec 16-20.(With inputs from PTI) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos