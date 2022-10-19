Badminton

Denmark Open: Prannoy advances to pre-quarterfinals, Saina crashes out in first round

Prannoy had to toil more during his 21-13 22-20 win over Zhao Jun Peng of China in 43 minutes. He had lost to the same opponent twice earlier this year — Indonesia Open in June and World Championships in August.

Odense 19 October, 2022 22:28 IST
H.S. Prannoy will face Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals in Denmark Open Super 750 tournament. 

H.S. Prannoy will face Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals in Denmark Open Super 750 tournament.  | Photo Credit: AP

H.S. Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after a straight-game win in men’s singles, while veteran Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of women’s singles in the Denmark Open here on Wednesday.

Prannoy had to toil during his 21-13 22-20 win over Zhao Jun Peng of China in 43 minutes. He had lost to the same opponent twice earlier this year — Indonesia Open in June and World Championships in August.

He will face Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals of the Super 750 tournament.

In the women’s singles, 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina made a first-round exit after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China 17-21 21-19 11-21 in a 48-minute duel.

This was Saina’s second defeat of the year against the same opponent, having lost in the Macau Open in February.

With Saina’s ouster, the Indian campaign in women’s singles ended in the tournament.

With PTI inputs

