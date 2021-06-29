BAI asks state units to vaccinate players and officials to resume domestic season

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday said it has asked its state units to get their players and officials vaccinated for the resumption of the domestic season under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the guidelines of the BAI, players above the age of 18, coaches, technical officials, organising team and staff need to be fully vaccinated and are required to carry their certificates with valid barcodes.

For the shuttlers below 18 years of age, it will be made mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report with a barcode, 96 hours prior to departure from their respective stations.

The 2021-22 season will kick-start with senior Ranking Tournaments, followed by events in age categories.

"Domestic season has been off for more than a year now. We have been trying to start it but the situation did not permit us to proceed. We want to ensure that when the tournaments begin, we start with full participation," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a release.

"At the same time, all safety protocols are in place and hence it is important to encourage vaccinations. The purpose of this intimation is to apprise everyone, all the state association players and stakeholders to get vaccinations done immediately.”

BAI had tried to resume domestic action with senior Ranking Tournaments in April earlier this year with a revamped structure and revised prize money worth Rs 2.2 crore. But, with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, the tournaments had to be postponed.