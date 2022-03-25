More Sports Badminton Badminton Himanta Biswa Sarma re-elected as BAI president, Gopichand named among vice presidents Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was re-elected unopposed as the president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for another four years term from 2022 to 2026 at the general body meeting held in Guwahati on Friday. Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 25 March, 2022 19:43 IST Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took over the reins of BAI in 2017, is also the Badminton Asia vice president and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council member. - Ritu Raj Konwar Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 25 March, 2022 19:43 IST Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was re-elected unopposed as the president of Badminton Association of India (BAI) for another four years term from 2022 to 2026 at the general body meeting held in Guwahati on Friday.Sarma, who took over the reins of BAI in 2017, is also the Badminton Asia vice president and a member of the Badminton World Federation Executive Council member.RELATED| Sanjay Mishra set to be BAI general secretary, Gopichand files nomination for vice president post Former junior national coach Sanjay Mishra would be the new general secretary with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming vice-president in the new executive council. Maharashtra Badminton Association president Arun Lakhani will be the new treasurer.“Badminton has been in the ascendancy in India for the last two decades and we are committed to continue that rise by providing better facilities to players and a robust governance system,” Sarma said after being re-elected.Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand will make a foray into BAI administration after being elected as vice-president along with Anbumani Ramadoss and nine others.The list of office-bearers: President: Himanta Biswa Sarma.Vice President: Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Ajay Kumar, Anbumani Ramadoss, Narhar Thakur, Oma Datt Sharma, P. Gopi Chand, Ratu Techi, Sekhar Chanda Biswas, S Muralidharan, Viraj Sagar Das and Watizulu Suzumeren Jamir.Hon General Secretary: Sanjay MishraHon Treasurer: Arun Hanumandas LakhaniJoint Secretaries: Anil Krishna Rao Choughule, Konda Prabhaker Rao, KK Sharma, Mayur V Parikh, N Shyamkumar Singh, Omar Rashid, P Anakamma Choudary and Surinder MahajanExecutive Members: BS Mankoti, Bamang Tago, H Lalnunsiama, Krishnanand Jaiswal, Nileen Kumar, Pradeep Srikrishna Gandhe, Pynbianglang Laloo, Sukanta Das, Sanjib Kumar and Ve Arunachallam Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :