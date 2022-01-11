More Sports Badminton Badminton India Open 2022: Sindhu cruises to second round Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu defeated fellow compatriot Sri Krishna Priya in straight games 21- 5, 21- 16 to enter the second round of Yonex -Sunrise India Open 2022 on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 13:45 IST P.V. Sindhu in action. - BAI Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 13:45 IST Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu defeated compatriot Sri Krishna Priya in straight games 21- 5, 21- 16 to enter the second round of Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 in the women's singles event at K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall on Tuesday.She would be facing either either fellow Indian Ira Sharma or Doha Hany from Egypt in the second round.Earlier, Ashmita Chaliha from India defeated Russia's fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya 24-22, 21-16 in the first round. She would face Yaelle Hoyaux of France in the second round. More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :