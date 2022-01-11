India Open 2022: Sindhu cruises to second round

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu defeated compatriot Sri Krishna Priya in straight games 21- 5, 21- 16 to enter the second round of Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 in the women's singles event at K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall on Tuesday.

She would be facing either either fellow Indian Ira Sharma or Doha Hany from Egypt in the second round.

Earlier, Ashmita Chaliha from India defeated Russia's fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya 24-22, 21-16 in the first round. She would face Yaelle Hoyaux of France in the second round.

