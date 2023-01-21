India Open 2023: Akane Yamaguchi reaches 3rd straight final, beats Supanida Katethong

Akane Yamaguchi continued to display her fiery form as the Japanese world no. 1 rallied past Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong’s challenge 21-17, 21-16 in 39 minutes in the first women’s singles semifinal of the India Open Super 750 on Saturday.

The win meant Yamaguchi reached her third straight final on the BWF World Tour since she won the season finale - the World Tour Finals - in Bangkok in December. She started the ongoing season by winning the Malaysia Open last week.

On Saturday, at New Delhi’s K.D. Jadhav Hall, world no. 1, Supanida, kept Yamaguchi under pressure by going neck to neck till the first game interval. But the 25-year-old reigning world champion edged past the Thai shuttler digging deep into her experience in both games.

Yamaguchi will face He Bingjiao or An Se Young in the final Sunday. The second semifinal will be played later today.

In men’s singles semifinals, Kunlavut Vitidsarn will face Anthony Ginting, while Viktor Axelsen will take on Jonatan Christie.