Satwik-Chirag beat Ting-Ren and Yu to enter final of China Masters 2023

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter final after they got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-15, 22-20 in the semifinal of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Satwik-Chirag will face the winner between Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi and Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang of China in the final on Sunday.

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, Swiss Super 300 and the Asian Games gold medal in a stellar year.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

