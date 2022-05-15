Thomas Cup: Laurels galore as India clinches maiden title

India won its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok.

In the second men's singles tie, Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie 21-19, 23-21 in straight sets in the second men's singles match to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

This is the first time India was playing in the final of the Thomas Cup. Their previous best at the tournament was a bronze in 1979, 1955 and 1952.

The historic achievement led to big celebrations on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet the winners, " The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the Indian team will receive a cash reward of ₹ 1 crore, " As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia ( 3-0 ) to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022,@IndiaSportsis proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!" he tweeted.

"What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you!", tweeted Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

"Historic moment for all Indians! What a day for Indian Badminton. Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title," little master Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.