India's doubles coach Flandy Limpele resigns

Recently recruited singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso will arrive in India on March 10 and will take charge of the team in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
Chennai
08 March, 2020 21:25 IST

The Indian doubles team is currently training in Hyderabad. - Getty Images

Flandy Limpele has resigned as the doubles coach for the Indian badminton team. He flew back home on Saturday owing to family reasons.

The doubles team is currently training in Hyderabad under foreign coaches Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan alongside Indian counterparts Vijay Deep, Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu and the chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

Recently recruited singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso will arrive in India on March 10 and will resume duty from the next day in Hyderabad.