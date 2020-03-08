India's doubles coach Flandy Limpele resigns

Flandy Limpele has resigned as the doubles coach for the Indian badminton team. He flew back home on Saturday owing to family reasons.

The doubles team is currently training in Hyderabad under foreign coaches Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan alongside Indian counterparts Vijay Deep, Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu and the chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

Recently recruited singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso will arrive in India on March 10 and will resume duty from the next day in Hyderabad.