Indian sports news wrap: October 23

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 23.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 20:59 IST
Malvika Bansod in action in the women’s singles final against Adita Rao in Pune on October 23, 2022.

Malvika Bansod in action in the women’s singles final against Adita Rao in Pune on October 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BADMINTON

VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Tournament: Malvika Bansod registers a come-from-behind win to claim women's singles title

Pune: Top seed Malvika Bansod clinched the women’s singles title, while unseeded Kaushal Dharmamer secured the men’s singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022 here on Sunday.

Malvika had to toil hard to register a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling final which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, sailed past Rohan Gurbani comfortably with a 21-10, 21-16 win.

Meanwhile, Khushi Gupta secured two titles in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Partnering with Siddharth Elango, Khushi thrashed the pairing of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 to lift the mixed doubles title, and then she joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to beat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women’s doubles final.

In the men’s doubles category, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar - who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year - outperformed Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16 to claim the title.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR

TENNIS

Bopanna and Middelkoop beaten in final

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop was beaten 3-6, 6-3, [10-5] in the doubles final by Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in the doubles final of the €725,540 ATP tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.

The champion team won 250 ATP points and €35,250. The runner-up pair collected 150 points and €18,320.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada, Karman Kaur Thandi beat Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals, and set up a title clash against Katherine Sebov of Canada.

The Results:
€725,540 ATP, Antwerp, Belgium Doubles (final): Tallon Griekspoor & Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 3-6, 6-3, [10-5].
$60,000 ITF women, Saguenay, Canada
Singles (semifinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 6-4, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

