Indian sports news wrap: October 23

BADMINTON

VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Tournament: Malvika Bansod registers a come-from-behind win to claim women's singles title

Pune: Top seed Malvika Bansod clinched the women’s singles title, while unseeded Kaushal Dharmamer secured the men’s singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022 here on Sunday.

Malvika had to toil hard to register a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling final which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, sailed past Rohan Gurbani comfortably with a 21-10, 21-16 win.

Meanwhile, Khushi Gupta secured two titles in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Partnering with Siddharth Elango, Khushi thrashed the pairing of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 to lift the mixed doubles title, and then she joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to beat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women’s doubles final.

In the men’s doubles category, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar - who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year - outperformed Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16 to claim the title.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR

TENNIS

Bopanna and Middelkoop beaten in final

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop was beaten 3-6, 6-3, [10-5] in the doubles final by Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in the doubles final of the €725,540 ATP tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.

The champion team won 250 ATP points and €35,250. The runner-up pair collected 150 points and €18,320.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada, Karman Kaur Thandi beat Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals, and set up a title clash against Katherine Sebov of Canada.

The Results: €725,540 ATP, Antwerp, Belgium Doubles (final): Tallon Griekspoor & Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 3-6, 6-3, [10-5]. $60,000 ITF women, Saguenay, Canada Singles (semifinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) 6-4, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan