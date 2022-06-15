Badminton Badminton Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen bows down to compatriot HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen was comprehensively beaten 10-21, 9-21 by HS Prannoy in a men's singles match that lasted a little more than half an hour. PTI JAKARTA 15 June, 2022 17:05 IST FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen, who is in red-hot form, clinched his first ever Super 500 title this year. - AP PTI JAKARTA 15 June, 2022 17:05 IST World No. 8 Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Indonesia Open after losing to compatriot H S Prannoy in an all-India second round clash here on Wednesday.Sen was comprehensively beaten 10-21, 9-21 by Prannoy in a men's singles match that lasted a little more than half an hour.Sen, who is in red-hot form, clinched his first ever Super 500 title this year. The 20-year-old reached the finals of the prestigious All England Open and was also part of the Indian's men team that lifted the historic Thomas Cup crown.Interestingly, this was Prannoy's first-ever win against Sen out of their three head-to-head meetings so far.READ | Grand Prix Badminton League: Top Karnataka shuttlers go under the hammer as 'icon players'In the doubles action, the duo of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila opened their account with a win as they got the better of higher ranked Japanese pair of Kelichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi 27-25, 18-25, 21-19.However, it was curtains for the women's pairing of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam as it lost 9-21, 10-21 to its Chinese counterpart Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in just 28 minutes.The campaign also ended for another women's pairing of Haritha M Harinarayan and Ashna Noy as the duo also faced straight games defeat against their strong South Korean counterpart of Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong.READ | Sindhu, Praneeth bow out of Indonesia OpenIn the Sen versus Prannoy game, the former was in no match in front of the aggressive Prannoy, who,despite trailing 3-6 at one point, made a strong comeback, courtesy some good shots.The 29-year-old eventually extended his lead to 21-10 and pocketed the first game.In the second game, Prannoy continued from where he left off and took a massive 11-3 lead.Trailing, Sen was expected to make a comeback, but Prannoy's unplayable cross-court smashes made it a difficult affair for the former. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :