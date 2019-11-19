Ajay Jayaram, Mugdha Agrey in focus at International Badminton Challenge

The Infosys Foundation India International Badminon Challenge 2019 will be played at the Cricket Club of India courts from November 20-24. The $25000 competition will be conducted by the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA). International players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and upcoming talent from Russia and the USA are among the participants.

Categories include singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament has been sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Asia Confederation and is being held under the auspices of Badminton Association of India, Maharashtra Badminton Association. Iran’s Fariba Madadi is the referee for the 2019 edition, for which the qualifying rounds will commence on November 20.

Vladimir Malakov of Russia and Ajay Jayaram (India) in men's singles, Thailand’s Porntip Buranaprasertsuk and Mugdha Agrey (India) in women's singles are among the established names in the tournament. In the doubles section, India's Sumeet Reddy and Manu Attri are in fray, while the American pair of Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew are competing in the men's doubles.

The women's doubles top seeds are Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova from Russia, with the challenge coming from the Indian combination of Meghana and Poorvisha. In the mixed doubles event, the pair to beat is Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova from Russia.