Badminton

IPL 2023: Stokes, Chahar suffer toe and hamstring injuries, confirms CSK

Stokes played two matches for CSK in IPL 2023 before sustaining the injury during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 15:52 IST
09 April, 2023 15:52 IST
Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar suffered injuries during CSK’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 8, 2023.

Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar suffered injuries during CSK’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Stokes played two matches for CSK in IPL 2023 before sustaining the injury during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes suffered a ‘minor toe injury, while pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

Stokes played two matches for CSK in IPL 2023 before sustaining the injury during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

CSK, meanwhile, said the extent of Chahar’s injury will be known after the bowler undergoes a scan on the team’s arrival in Chennai.

“The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery,” the franchise said in a release.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us