Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes suffered a ‘minor toe injury, while pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

Stokes played two matches for CSK in IPL 2023 before sustaining the injury during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

CSK, meanwhile, said the extent of Chahar’s injury will be known after the bowler undergoes a scan on the team’s arrival in Chennai.

“The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery,” the franchise said in a release.