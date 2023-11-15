Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches at the Japan Masters 2023 on Wednesday.
Sen lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 17-21, 10-21 in 45 minutes, while Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-yi defeated Rajawat 21-15, 21-12.
Earlier, Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 21-16, 18-21, 16-21 to world number 21 Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in a 63-minute match.
More to follow...
