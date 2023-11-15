MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches at the Japan Masters 2023 on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 15:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.
India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches at the Japan Masters 2023 on Wednesday.

Sen lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 17-21, 10-21 in 45 minutes, while Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-yi defeated Rajawat 21-15, 21-12.

Earlier, Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 21-16, 18-21, 16-21 to world number 21 Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in a 63-minute match.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Lakshya Sen /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Priyanshu Rajawat /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Gill, Kohli consolidate after Rohit falls; India 150/1 (20) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Bavuma fights fitness issues as South Africa takes on Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Richest badminton tournament gets even richer
    AFP
  3. Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Masters: Prannoy returns to action after injury layoff; Srikanth, Sen eye winning starts
    PTI
  5. Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Gill, Kohli consolidate after Rohit falls; India 150/1 (20) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Bavuma fights fitness issues as South Africa takes on Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment