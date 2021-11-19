More Sports Badminton Badminton K. Srikanth beats H. S. Prannoy, advances to Indonesia Open semis India's K. Srikanth beat compatriot H. S. Prannoy on Friday to move into the semifinals of the Indonesia Open. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2021 16:30 IST Team Sportstar 19 November, 2021 16:30 IST K. Srikanth beat H. S. Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in 40 minutes to qualify for the semifinals of the Indonesia Open on Friday.Srikanth started high on energy, covering the court with grit and dominance. He wrapped up the first game in 13 minutes.Prannoy fought back in the middle phase of the second game. He had a healthy 10-7 lead before Srikanth started unleashing his power game.Earlier, P. V. Sindhu moved into the semifinals by defeating Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10.More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :