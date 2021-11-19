K. Srikanth beats H. S. Prannoy, advances to Indonesia Open semis

K. Srikanth beat H. S. Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in 40 minutes to qualify for the semifinals of the Indonesia Open on Friday.

Srikanth started high on energy, covering the court with grit and dominance. He wrapped up the first game in 13 minutes.

Prannoy fought back in the middle phase of the second game. He had a healthy 10-7 lead before Srikanth started unleashing his power game.

Earlier, P. V. Sindhu moved into the semifinals by defeating Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10.

More to follow...