More Sports Badminton Badminton Kidambi Srikanth advances to second round of Syed Modi International Srikanth prevailed 21-12, 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Parupalli Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee. PTI LUCKNOW 27 November, 2019 12:15 IST Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament. - REUTERS PTI LUCKNOW 27 November, 2019 12:15 IST Third seed Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament here on Wednesday.Srikanth prevailed 21-12, 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.READ : Gopichand on Sindhu's form: 'Tough last two months' result of hectic schedulingAmong other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.In the women’s competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute contest. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.