Swiss Open: Viktor Axelsen too good for Kidambi Srikanth

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of Swiss Open after losing to World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal on Saturday.

Axelsen outclassed Srikanth 21-13, 21-19 in 41 minutes to qualify for the final.

Srikanth struggled to keep pace with Axelsen in the first game. He tried to gain momentum in the second but was denied.

Earlier in the day, P.V. Sindhu beat fourth seeded Mia Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to enter the final.