Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag advances to quarterfinals, Srikanth loses to Rasmus Gemke

Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty registered a straight-game win over Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia in the Denmark Open here at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday.

Satwik-Chirag defeated Wei Chong-Wun Tee 21-16, 21-14 in a match that lasted for just 40 minutes.

With this win, the world no. 8 Indian duo advanced to the quarterfinals of the Super 750 event.

They will take on world no. 1 Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi on Friday.

Rasmus Gemeke beats Kidambi Srikanth

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth went down to Rasmus Gemeke in a three-game thriller. Srikanth won the first game 21-19. But then in the next two games, the Dane shuttler put up an aggressive show against Srikanth's laid-back effort to engage him in the net play and won the games 21-19, 21-19.

Gemeke foiled Srikanth's attempt to engage him in net play with over-the-net hard pushes. He also used cross-court smashes to great effect to get the better of the Indian shuttler.

In the first game, Srikanth showed better awareness and cruised to win the game.